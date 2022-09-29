Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 1,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

