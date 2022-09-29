Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile
Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.
