Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AORT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Artivion in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AORT opened at $14.61 on Monday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.