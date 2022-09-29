Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Asana

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.84.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 239.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

