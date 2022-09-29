Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $141.14

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $141.14 and last traded at $142.74, with a volume of 4831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

