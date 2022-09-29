ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day moving average is $292.82. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $596.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

