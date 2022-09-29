ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,377.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMF remained flat at $6.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. ASOS has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.