ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,377.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
ASOMF remained flat at $6.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. ASOS has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $41.37.
ASOS Company Profile
