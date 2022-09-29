AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

