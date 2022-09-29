AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

