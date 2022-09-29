AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 194172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

