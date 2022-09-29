Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.