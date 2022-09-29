Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $637.02

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 637.02 ($7.70) and traded as low as GBX 549.40 ($6.64). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 549.80 ($6.64), with a volume of 2,583,470 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 596 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,956.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Auto Trader Group

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

