AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.34

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.34 and last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 43757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACQ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.56.

AutoCanada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The firm has a market cap of C$598.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

