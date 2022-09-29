Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.5 %

ALV stock traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 687,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,806. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 99,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 154,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,228 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

