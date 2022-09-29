Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Tufton Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.6 %

ADP traded down $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $225.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.