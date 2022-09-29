Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $225.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

