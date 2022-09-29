AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb Stock Up 1.3 %

AUTO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of AutoWeb

About AutoWeb

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.