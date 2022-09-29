AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
AutoWeb Stock Up 1.3 %
AUTO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35.
Institutional Trading of AutoWeb
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.