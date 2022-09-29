AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Decreased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO traded down $26.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,142.58. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,178.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,103.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

