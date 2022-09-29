Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

AVASF stock remained flat at $8.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Avast has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

