Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,563,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272,577 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $78,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,303. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.