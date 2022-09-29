Axe Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Axe has a total market cap of $40,033.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.