AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $11.56. AxoGen shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 185,063 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $504.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.