Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ayala Stock Performance

Shares of Ayala stock remained flat at 13.12 during trading on Thursday. Ayala has a 12-month low of 10.75 and a 12-month high of 13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.38.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

