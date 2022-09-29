B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $298.25

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.25 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 280.06 ($3.38). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.42), with a volume of 6,197 shares trading hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.05. The stock has a market cap of £106.03 million and a P/E ratio of 602.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,983.33).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.