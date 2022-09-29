B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

