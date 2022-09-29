Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 4.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04). Approximately 200,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 303,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £498.31 million and a P/E ratio of 860.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

