Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.82. 148,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,325,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.46.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

