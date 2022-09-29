Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 5,402 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 87,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

