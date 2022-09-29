Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

