Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.