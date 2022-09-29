Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82.

