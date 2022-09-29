Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 74,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 310,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

