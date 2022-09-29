Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Up 10.2 %

SNTI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $6,995,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,074,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

