Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in September

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,975. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

