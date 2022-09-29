Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.37

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 3889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

