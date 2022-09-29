Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.37

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 3889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

