Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.92

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 289,823 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $4,296,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.