Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of Base Carbon stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39. Base Carbon has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.