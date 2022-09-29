Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.15

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $758,272.51 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017204 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

