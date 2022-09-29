BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 38,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. BCE has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,434,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 958,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

