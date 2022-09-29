BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.17.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$1.78 on Thursday, reaching C$58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,319. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.25. BCE has a 52 week low of C$58.92 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

