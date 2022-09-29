Beacon Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 434,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after buying an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 271,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BIV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

