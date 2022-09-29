Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,964,978 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

