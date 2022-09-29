Bean Cash (BITB) Price Tops $0.0001

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $509,306.02 and approximately $731.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.65 or 1.00002981 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,973,872,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

