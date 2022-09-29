Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 14,135,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,392,717. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $494.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.