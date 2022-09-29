Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $97.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $111.67.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.