BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

