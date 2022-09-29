Berenberg Bank Trims Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBGPY. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.67.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBGPY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

