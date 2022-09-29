Berry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,851.00

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Berry has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

About Berry

Berry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

