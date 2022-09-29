Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.5 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
