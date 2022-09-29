Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.5 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.