Bezoge Earth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.82 Million (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $34.82 million and $334,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,606,242,479,781,096 coins. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezoge Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

